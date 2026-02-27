BDTV

Watch | Digging into Northam Platinum’s stellar results

Business Day TV speaks with Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Holdings CEO Paul Dunne says the recent platinum price rally has brought relief to South African miners, but is below levels needed to support new production. File photo.
Northam Platinum Holdings CEO Paul Dunne says the recent platinum price rally has brought relief to South African miners, but is below levels needed to support new production. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Northam Platinum has declared a record interim dividend after a surge in platinum group metal prices strengthened the miner’s balance sheet. Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CEO, Paul Dunne, for more insight.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

NICOLE FRITZ: McKenzie’s shifting justifications under scrutiny in Goliath case

2

NICO MARAIS | AI and wealth management — beyond the software selloff

3

MATTHEW MARRIAN | The psychology of the budget

4

LAEL BETHLEHEM: What’s the point of buying Kelvin?

5

BRUCE HUNT | Achilles heel of the Transformation Fund

Related Articles