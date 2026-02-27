Watch | Digging into Northam Platinum’s stellar results

Northam Platinum has declared a record interim dividend after a surge in platinum group metal prices strengthened the miner’s balance sheet. Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CEO, Paul Dunne, for more insight.
