WATCH: The Economic Week Ahead

Global markets are navigating heightened geopolitical risk as US‑Iran tensions and co-ordinated strikes in the Middle East push oil prices sharply higher and pressure equities. The US February jobs report, along with Eurozone inflation and unemployment data, are in focus as investors assess the broader economic impact of rising energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty. Business Day TV discussed the outlook with Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.
