WATCH | Business confidence improves in first quarter

Business Day TV spoke to Keabetswe Mojapelo, macroeconomist at RMB

Business sentiment improved in the first quarter. The RMB/BER business confidence index rose by three points to 47, as an encouraging state of the nation address and continued stability in the government of national unity ahead of the budget helped put sentiment on a firm footing. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Keabetswe Mojapelo, a macroeconomist at RMB.

