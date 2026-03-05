BDTV

WATCH: Unpacking FirstRand’s interim results

Business Day TV spoke with Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital

FirstRand logo (Supplied)

FirstRand has posted an 11% rise in interim headline earnings per share, supported by good topline growth with net interest income up 8%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SA has what it needs to avoid gas cliff, says Gwede Mantashe

2

Treasury budget chief Edgar Sishi to leave for IMF

3

EDDIE M RAKABE | The hidden ‘dysfunction tax’ that all citizens pay

4

PERCY HLANGOTHI | SA built a waste tyre industry, only to dismantle it

5

Greencoat Renewables launches €100m share buyback

Related Articles