Standard Bank reported 12% growth in full-year headline earnings per share on Thursday and its return on equity improved to 19.3% from just over 18% a year earlier, supported by the group’s diversified and growing franchise. Business Day TV spoke to Group CEO Sim Tshabalala for more insight on the performance.
WATCH | Sim Tshabalala highlights Standard Bank’s growth, franchise expansion
Business Day TV chats to group CEO Sim Tshabalala about the lender’s annual earnings
Editor’s Choice
