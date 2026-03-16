Sun International has increased its total dividend by 6.5% and declared a special dividend of 100c a share after reporting stronger underlying earnings for the year to December. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of Sun International.
WATCH | Sun International lifts dividend as underlying earnings grow
Business Day TV speaks with Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of Sun International.
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