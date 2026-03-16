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WATCH | Sun International lifts dividend as underlying earnings grow

Business Day TV speaks with Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of Sun International.

Business Business

Business Day TV

Sun International has increased its total dividend by 6.5% and declared a special dividend of 100c a share after reporting stronger underlying earnings for the year to December. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of Sun International.

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