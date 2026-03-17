WATCH | Creecy backs ‘transport council’ idea to boost sector’s growth

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Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says forming a “transport council” would boost smaller players in the sector to be formally represented and have a voice within the sector.

The idea was floated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in remarks during the department of transport’s inaugural National Transport Conference.

The department is working toward inclusive growth, with Creecy saying the department was prioritising passenger and aviation journeys, freight, port efficiencies and road safety.

Business Day TV spoke to Creecy for greater on the sidelines of the event for her perspective on what it takes to drive the industry.

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Creecy spoke of the importance of bringing together public and private sectors. “We believe if we bring everyone together and work on some of the objectives, we’re likely to get better outcomes for the economy, boosting job creation and for inclusive growth,” she said.

Watch the full interview above.