WATCH | ‘Really scary’: Economist unpacks expected fuel price increase

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Inflation eased for the second month in February, coming in at 3% from 3.5% previously — matching the Reserve Bank’s new inflation target.

Business Day TV unpacked the print with independent economist Elize Kruger.

She said there was a lot of economic uncertainty because of the war in the Middle East. “I think we will have to you know see how things pan out. So I think the whole scenario is very uncertain in the sense that we do not know how long the conflict will last.

“If there’s a resolution and say oil price could drop a quick $20 to $30 per barrel overnight if there’s some form of a solution in the Middle East, the it could reverse some of that initial spike.

“But what I’ve read and what I’ve seen is that, given the damage that has been done in this conflict to specifically refineries, it will take even if we do get a solution soon it will take some months before the full production and full supply chains are recovered after this episode.”

Kruger also commented on SA food prices. “The [typical food] basket has actually dropped on a monthly basis. The food price basket was down 0.4% month. And the annual number 3.7% - quite moderate - came down from 4.4% in the previous 3 months.

“So, we’ve got the [high] meat price that that is still with us. But the rest of the basket has started to moderate and that’s been a positive development.

“And now unfortunately if you think about just the extent of the hike that we expect in in fuel prices... it’s actually really scary. If we see current oil prices prevail for the next eight trading days that’s left of [March], you can start to think about a petrol price rise of about R6/l per liter and diesel price maybe R10/l. So it’s really scary stuff".

Watch the full interview above

This story written with the assistance of AI.