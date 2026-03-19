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WATCH: Momentum lifts dividend 29% after strong first half

Business Day TV spoke with Jeanette Marais, CEO of Momentum

Jeanette Marais
Jeanette Marais (, SUPPLIED)

Momentum has delivered 13% growth in interim HEPS and lifted its dividend by 29% as most of its underlying business units showed an improved performance during the period. Business Day TV spoke to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais for more insight.

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