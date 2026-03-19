WATCH: Momentum lifts dividend 29% after strong first half

Momentum has delivered 13% growth in interim HEPS and lifted its dividend by 29% as most of its underlying business units showed an improved performance during the period. Business Day TV spoke to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais for more insight.
Momentum has delivered 13% growth in interim HEPS and lifted its dividend by 29% as most of its underlying business units showed an improved performance during the period. Business Day TV spoke to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais for more insight.
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