WATCH: Strait of Hormuz open to SA

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South Africa’s refusal to cut ties with Iran amid the ongoing Middle East war has earned the country safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This means that the country is likely to be spared from oil shortages. The global shipping narrative, however, has shifted to the Cape Route while South Africa’s port system is recovering. Business Day TV took a closer look at the dynamics at play with Andrew Pike, head of ports, rail & logistics at Bowmans.