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WATCH | Why removing Dada Morero as Joburg mayor is risky

Business Day TV spoke with Hajra Omarjee and Luyolo Mkentane from Business Day

Business Day’s Hajra Omarjee and Luyolo Mkentane discuss why the removal of Dada Morero as executive mayor of Johannesburg could disrupt the roll-out of service delivery in the already unstable metro.

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