The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is set to announce its second interest rate decision of the year as the outlook on interest rates and inflation has shifted dramatically in refent weeks as a result of the war on Iran. Business Day TV spoke to Albert Botha, head of fixed income at Ashburton, for more insight.
WATCH: Rate cut hopes fade as oil prices soar
Business Day TV chats to Albert Botha of Ashburton about the likely effect of war in the Middle East on monetary policy
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