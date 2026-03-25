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WATCH: Rate cut hopes fade as oil prices soar

Business Day TV chats to Albert Botha of Ashburton about the likely effect of war in the Middle East on monetary policy

The Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by one full percentage point to 4.25%.
Hopes of a cut in the Reserve Bank's repo rate are fading amid the war on Iran. Picture: (Robbie Tshabalala/Financial Mail)

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is set to announce its second interest rate decision of the year as the outlook on interest rates and inflation has shifted dramatically in refent weeks as a result of the war on Iran. Business Day TV spoke to Albert Botha, head of fixed income at Ashburton, for more insight.

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