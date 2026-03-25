Remgro has boosted its interim dividend by more than 80% after a strong first-half performance. The earnings growth was driven by stronger contributions from key investments, including Mediclinic and Rainbow Chicken. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Jannie Durand.
WATCH | Remgro lifts interim dividend 80% after strong first half
Business Day TV speaks with Jannie Durand, CEO of Remgro
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