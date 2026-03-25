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WATCH | Remgro lifts interim dividend 80% after strong first half

Business Day TV speaks with Jannie Durand, CEO of Remgro

Amina Deka Asma

Amina Deka Asma

Multimedia reporter

Remgro has boosted its interim dividend by more than 80% after a strong first-half performance. The earnings growth was driven by stronger contributions from key investments, including Mediclinic and Rainbow Chicken. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Jannie Durand.

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