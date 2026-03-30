BDTV

WATCH | Imported inflation risks in focus

Business Day TV speaks with Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE

Business Business

Business Day TV

US consumer inflation accelerated more than expected in December, raising concerns the Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates beyond the current expectation of March
A weaker rand and sharply higher oil prices in focus. (PITINAN/123RF)

A weaker rand, coupled with higher oil prices, has stoked concerns around imported inflation. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

iran wareconomyenergy

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Podcasts from the Edge | Cyril picks a number, any number …

2

ROGER STEWART | Was Milton Friedman wrong?

3

ANALYSIS | Oilfield services brace for earnings hit as Iran war disrupts activity

4

LUKE FELTHAM | Meta’s reckoning could change the internet forever

5

EDITORIAL | The state’s callous indifference to mental healthcare continues to put lives at risk

Related Articles