WATCH | Imported inflation risks in focus

A weaker rand, coupled with higher oil prices, has stoked concerns around imported inflation. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
A weaker rand, coupled with higher oil prices, has stoked concerns around imported inflation. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
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