WATCH | SA’s cost of living outpaces inflation

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From 2020 to January this year, electricity prices shot up by about 85% and water tariffs by 68%. That’s much more than overall inflation, which grew 30% in the period. This is according to the Competition Commission’s second Cost of Living report, which highlights that household budgets are under strain, trying to keep pace with costs for basic goods and services. Business Day TV unpacked the report with the watchdog’s Andiswa Sibhukwana.