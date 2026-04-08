WATCH | EasyEquities boosts Purple Group’s profit

Purple Group reported a sharp jump in profit for the six months to end-February, driven by strong growth in its EasyEquities platform. Business Day TV sat down with CEO Charles Savage to discuss the performance.
Purple Group reported a sharp jump in profit for the six months to end-February, driven by strong growth in its EasyEquities platform. Business Day TV sat down with CEO Charles Savage to discuss the performance.
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