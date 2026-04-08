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WATCH | Middle East war triggers supply chain stresses for SA businesses

Business Day TV spoke with Robert Matthee, sub-Saharan economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence

One of nine major programmes China will undertake to assist Africa will be fast-tracking the import of agricultural products from the continent. Picture: 123RF/JACKF
One of nine major programmes China will undertake to assist Africa will be fast-tracking the import of agricultural products from the continent. Picture: 123RF/JACKF

Business Day TV sat down with Robert Matthee, sub-Saharan economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence for a closer look at how the Middle East conflict is affecting supply chains for local businesses.

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