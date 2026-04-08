WATCH | Middle East war triggers supply chain stresses for SA businesses

Business Day TV sat down with Robert Matthee, sub-Saharan economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence for a closer look at how the Middle East conflict is affecting supply chains for local businesses.
Business Day TV sat down with Robert Matthee, sub-Saharan economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence for a closer look at how the Middle East conflict is affecting supply chains for local businesses.
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