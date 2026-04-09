WATCH | Can Gauteng become Africa’s digital hub?

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The race for digital dominance is accelerating with the focus shifting to the infrastructure needed to power it, from high-speed fibre networks to data centres and AI-ready capacity. With that in mind, Business Day TV sat down with Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong to discuss whether Gauteng can capitalise on the opportunities being presented by the need for an African digital hub.