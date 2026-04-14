WATCH | Fuel crisis deepens strain on aviation sector

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Airlines are under pressure to lower emissions from flights after countries at an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly joined industry last year to target net-zero emissions from the sector by 2050.

South Africa’s aviation sector is straining under the weight of the global oil shock triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airline Association of Southern Africa.