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WATCH | Fuel crisis deepens strain on aviation sector

Business Day TV spoke with Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airline Association of Southern Africa

Airlines are under pressure to lower emissions from flights after countries at an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly joined industry last year to target net-zero emissions from the sector by 2050.
Airlines are under pressure to lower emissions from flights after countries at an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly joined industry last year to target net-zero emissions from the sector by 2050. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters/ File photo )

South Africa’s aviation sector is straining under the weight of the global oil shock triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airline Association of Southern Africa.

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