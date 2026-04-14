WATCH | Fuel crisis deepens strain on aviation sector

South Africa’s aviation sector is straining under the weight of the global oil shock triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airline Association of Southern Africa.
South Africa’s aviation sector is straining under the weight of the global oil shock triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airline Association of Southern Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.