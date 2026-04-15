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WATCH | Are prepaid electricity meters deepening energy poverty?

Business Day TV speaks to Thabo Molelekwa of Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism

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Business Day TV

(Picture: BARRY CHRISTIANSON/GroundUp)

Energy poverty in South Africa is increasingly driven by affordability, not access. According to Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism, millions of grid-connected households are self-disconnecting, as rising electricity tariffs and prepaid meters place growing strain on low-income consumers. Business Day TV spoke to Thabo Molelekwa, Oxpeckers assistant editor, for more insight.

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