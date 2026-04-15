WATCH | Are prepaid electricity meters deepening energy poverty?

Energy poverty in South Africa is increasingly driven by affordability, not access. According to Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism, millions of grid-connected households are self-disconnecting, as rising electricity tariffs and prepaid meters place growing strain on low-income consumers. Business Day TV spoke to Thabo Molelekwa, Oxpeckers assistant editor, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.