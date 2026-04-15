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WATCH | Platinum sector drives surge in February mining output

Business Day TV speaks to Kirthi Ramdhanee, head of platinum group metals at Afriforesight

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Business Day TV

Underground at one of Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operations. (Picture: SUPPLIED)

Rising tensions in the Middle East are fuelling renewed concerns about global supply chains, inflation, and demand for commodities.

Still, South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGM) sector has kicked off the year strongly, with exports climbing and a surge in PGM production driving a sharp increase in February’s mining output.

But how long can this momentum last, and what risks lie ahead? Business Day TV spoke to Kirthi Ramdhanee, head of Platinum Group Metals at Afriforesight to find out.

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