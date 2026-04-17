WATCH | AI start-up ODC targets Africa’s data sovereignty gap

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AI start-up Oran Development Corporation (ODC) is setting its sights on Africa’s growing data sovereignty gap.

AI start-up Oran Development Corporation (ODC) is setting its sights on Africa’s growing data sovereignty gap.

Backed by heavyweights such as Nvidia, Cisco and MTN, the company aims to tackle rising concerns about where and how African data is processed.

This comes amid a broader push to keep data centres closer to where data is generated, with the government also emphasising the importance of data sovereignty.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight on how ODC plans to position itself in this space.