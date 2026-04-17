BDTV

WATCH: Jojo declares force majeure, raises prices by 31% in response to global energy crisis

Business Day TV spoke to Grant Neser, managing director at Jojo

A Jojo tank that is used for water supply at Helen Joseph Public Hospital in Auckland Park. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi, Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Water storage giant JoJo Tanks has declared force majeure, citing soaring input costs linked to the global energy crisis. The move allows the company to limit its obligations as it battles sharp increases in production expenses. Jojo has also warned of price hikes of more than 30%, a development that could ripple across households, agriculture, and the construction sector. For more insight Business Day TV spoke to Jojo’s managing director, Grant Neser.

Business Day

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Business Day launches new app

2

Premium business news as it happens! Join the Business Day WhatsApp channel

3

ANN BERNSTEIN | Proposed BBBEE shake-up is reckless and must be stopped

4

GWEN NGWENYA | It’s time SA moved to an automatic voters’ roll

5

MASEDI TLHONG | Price gouging in times of geopolitical conflict

Related Articles