WATCH: Jojo declares force majeure, raises prices by 31% in response to global energy crisis

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Water storage giant JoJo Tanks has declared force majeure, citing soaring input costs linked to the global energy crisis. The move allows the company to limit its obligations as it battles sharp increases in production expenses. Jojo has also warned of price hikes of more than 30%, a development that could ripple across households, agriculture, and the construction sector. For more insight Business Day TV spoke to Jojo’s managing director, Grant Neser.

Business Day