WATCH | Uncertainty clouds SA’s AI policy direction

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South Africa’s draft AI policy is raising concerns in the business community. While the government aims to position the country for a digital future, companies warn gaps around regulation and implementation could deter investment and slow innovation. Business Day TV spoke to Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director and head of regulatory at Werksmans Attorneys, and Chris Coetzee, founder of afrAIca, for more insight.