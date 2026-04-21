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WATCH | Uncertainty clouds SA’s AI policy direction

Business Day TV speaks to Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director and head of regulatory at Werksmans Attorneys, and Chris Coetzee, founder of afrAIca

Business Business

Business Day TV

South Africa’s draft AI policy is raising concerns in the business community. While the government aims to position the country for a digital future, companies warn gaps around regulation and implementation could deter investment and slow innovation. Business Day TV spoke to Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director and head of regulatory at Werksmans Attorneys, and Chris Coetzee, founder of afrAIca, for more insight.

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