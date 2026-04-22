Watch: Capitec’s earnings climb as client base exceeds 26-million

Capitec has reported a 23% increase in full-year earnings as the bank’s active client base grew to more than 26-million. To find out how the firm plans to keep growing, Business Day TV spoke to Capitec’s CEO, Graham Lee.
Business Day
Capitec has reported a 23% increase in full-year earnings as the bank’s active client base grew to more than 26-million. To find out how the firm plans to keep growing, Business Day TV spoke to Capitec’s CEO, Graham Lee.
Business Day
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