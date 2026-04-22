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Watch: Capitec’s earnings climb as client base exceeds 26-million

Business Day TV spoke to Graham Lee, CEO of Capitec

Capitec Bank at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto
Capitec Bank at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto. (Freddy Mavunda)

Capitec has reported a 23% increase in full-year earnings as the bank’s active client base grew to more than 26-million. To find out how the firm plans to keep growing, Business Day TV spoke to Capitec’s CEO, Graham Lee.

Business Day

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