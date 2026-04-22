WATCH: Pressure mounts to ease power cost burden on households

Eskom expects a stable power system through the 2026 winter but the focus is now shifting from reliability to affordability, as rising costs place increasing pressure on households.
Business Day TV spoke to electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa about proposed pricing changes, possible sectoral relief measures, and how Eskom is balancing affordability with financial sustainability.
Business Day
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