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WATCH: Pressure mounts to ease power cost burden on households

Business Day TV spoke with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s minister of energy and electricity

Ratepayers will no longer have to carry the cost of electricity theft and broken infrastructure that pushes up municipal tariffs after the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber won a court battle to halt unfair power hikes
Ratepayers will no longer have to carry the cost of electricity theft and broken infrastructure that pushes up municipal tariffs after the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber won a court battle to halt unfair power hikes. (123RF/PHIVE 015)

Eskom expects a stable power system through the 2026 winter but the focus is now shifting from reliability to affordability, as rising costs place increasing pressure on households.

Business Day TV spoke to electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa about proposed pricing changes, possible sectoral relief measures, and how Eskom is balancing affordability with financial sustainability.

Business Day

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