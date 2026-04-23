WATCH | SA consumers spend smarter under pressure

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WhyFive’s BrandMapp is SA’s largest annual survey of the country’s tax base, canvasing over 33,000 adults in households with a monthly income of R10,000 or more.

South Africans are under financial pressure, but they are adapting fast. According to the latest SpendTrend report from Discovery Bank and Visa, consumers are becoming more deliberate, prioritising essentials, hunting for value and leaning on digital tools to stretch their budgets. Business Day TV spoke to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner for more insight.

Business Day