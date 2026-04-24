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WATCH | Bitget maps growth strategy as traditional finance shifts to blockchain

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

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Business Day TV

Regulating the assets gives the reserve bank's Financial Surveillance Department explicit powers to require South African crypto asset trading platforms to report transactions involving crypto assets.
Cryptocurrency platform Bitget is sharpening its strategy as traditional financial instruments get a blockchain upgrade. Stock image. (123RF/ARCHNOI1)

Cryptocurrency platform Bitget is sharpening its strategy as traditional financial instruments get a blockchain upgrade. With a growing push to modernise assets like stocks, bonds and ETFs through tokenisation, the company is positioning itself at the centre of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza provides more insight on the firm’s strategy.

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