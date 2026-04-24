WATCH | Bitget maps growth strategy as traditional finance shifts to blockchain

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Cryptocurrency platform Bitget is sharpening its strategy as traditional financial instruments get a blockchain upgrade. Stock image.

Cryptocurrency platform Bitget is sharpening its strategy as traditional financial instruments get a blockchain upgrade. With a growing push to modernise assets like stocks, bonds and ETFs through tokenisation, the company is positioning itself at the centre of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza provides more insight on the firm’s strategy.