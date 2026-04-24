WATCH | Scaling Africa’s economy in a shifting global landscape

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Africa’s leading business and political figures will meet in Kigali next month at the Africa CEO Forum with the aim of answering a key strategic question: how can the continent scale up to compete in a rapidly shifting global economy?

Business Day TV spoke to Adrian Fielding, director of the Africa CEO Forum, about the issues likely to shape that discussion and what they could mean for Africa’s growth outlook.

Business Day