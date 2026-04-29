WATCH | SA jet fuel prices soar amid supply fears

South African jet fuel prices have surged from R8.50 to over R30 per litre, driven by supply fears stemming from the Middle East conflict. Business Day TV discussed the impact on the sector with aviation analyst Guy Leitch.
South African jet fuel prices have surged from R8.50 to over R30 per litre, driven by supply fears stemming from the Middle East conflict. Business Day TV discussed the impact on the sector with aviation analyst Guy Leitch.
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