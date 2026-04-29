WATCH | Spear CEO Quintin Rossi unpacks bookbuild success

Spear Reit raised R1bn in an oversubscribed bookbuild last week, signalling strong investor appetite for its Western Cape-focused growth strategy. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Quintin Rossi for more insight.
Spear Reit raised R1bn in an oversubscribed bookbuild last week, signalling strong investor appetite for its Western Cape-focused growth strategy. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Quintin Rossi for more insight.
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