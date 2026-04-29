BDTV

WATCH | Spear CEO Quintin Rossi unpacks bookbuild success

Business Day TV gets more details from CEO Quintin Rossi

Spear Reit raised R1bn in an oversubscribed bookbuild last week, signalling strong investor appetite for its Western Cape-focused growth strategy. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Quintin Rossi for more insight.

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