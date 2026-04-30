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WATCH | Solly Malatsi on what’s next for SA’s AI policy

Business Day TV speaks to Solly Malatsi, minister of communications & digital technologies

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Business Day TV

South Africa’s draft artificial intelligence (AI) policy has been withdrawn after concerns were raised about its credibility, including the use of fictitious sources. Business Day TV spoke to communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi about what went wrong in the process, and the next steps for regulating AI in the country.

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