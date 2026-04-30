South Africa’s draft artificial intelligence (AI) policy has been withdrawn after concerns were raised about its credibility, including the use of fictitious sources. Business Day TV spoke to communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi about what went wrong in the process, and the next steps for regulating AI in the country.
WATCH | Solly Malatsi on what’s next for SA’s AI policy
Business Day TV speaks to Solly Malatsi, minister of communications & digital technologies
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