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WATCH | Vote 2026: Inside the municipal race with ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba

Business Day TV speaks to Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA

With South Africans set to head to the polls on November 4 to cast their vote in the local government elections, attention is firmly on key metros like Johannesburg, where service delivery failures, crumbling infrastructure and persistent water shortages continue to frustrate residents. Business Day TV took a closer look at this with Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA and a 2026 mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

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