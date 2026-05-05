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WATCH | John Steenhuisen highlights growing agricultural ties with Latin America

The agriculture minister also discusses South Africa’s efforts to combat foot-and-mouth disease

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Business Day TV

South Africa is deepening agricultural ties with Latin America as it looks to strengthen biosecurity and unlock growth. Following a strategic visit to Brazil and Argentina, Business Day TV spoke to agriculture minister John Steenhuisen about efforts to combat foot-and-mouth disease, including the gazetting of the section 10 routine vaccination scheme and plans to expand trade and export capacity.

foot and mouth diseaseeconomy

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