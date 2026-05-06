BDTV

WATCH | Farmers warn easier access to vaccine isn’t enough to stop spread of FMD

Business Day TV speaks with Stephen Butt, who chairs industry body FMD Response SA

Business Business

Business Day TV

The government has eased access to foot‑and‑mouth disease (FMD) vaccines through a newly gazetted scheme, but farmers warn the approach remains too slow and restrictive to stop the spread of the virus. Business Day TV asked Stephen Butt, chair of FMD Response SA, what the industry believes needs to be done.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Business Day launches new app

2

Premium business news as it happens! Join the Business Day WhatsApp channel

3

NTHABISENG MAKGANA AND PATRICK KADIMA| Next WHO chief needs to deliver institutional reforms amid a fragile multilateral system

4

SIBUSISO BOKVELDT | UAE exit from Opec could ease fuel prices but stir volatility

5

SA identifies rare strain of hantavirus that spreads among humans

Related Articles