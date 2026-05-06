The government has eased access to foot‑and‑mouth disease (FMD) vaccines through a newly gazetted scheme, but farmers warn the approach remains too slow and restrictive to stop the spread of the virus. Business Day TV asked Stephen Butt, chair of FMD Response SA, what the industry believes needs to be done.
WATCH | Farmers warn easier access to vaccine isn’t enough to stop spread of FMD
Business Day TV speaks with Stephen Butt, who chairs industry body FMD Response SA
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