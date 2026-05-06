Rising fuel prices are fuelling fresh inflation concerns in South Africa, with knock‑on effects already visible in financial markets. Business Day TV spoke to James Turp, portfolio manager for fixed income at Ninety One, about shifting interest rate expectations, rand pressure and moves in government bond yields.
WATCH | Higher inflation outlook back in the spotlight
Business Day TV speaks to James Turp, portfolio manager for fixed income at Ninety One
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