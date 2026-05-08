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WATCH | A closer look at SA’s glittering luxury goods market

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

Global luxury goods sales set for largest ever fall in Bain forecast.
Global luxury goods sales set for largest ever fall in Bain forecast. (123rf)

South Africa’s secondary luxury goods market is gaining momentum as consumers increasingly turn to pre-owned high-end items for value, exclusivity and investment potential. The resale segment is seeing strong growth, outpacing the broader luxury retail market, as limited supply at flagship boutiques and rising demand for immediacy reshape buying habits. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza took a closer look at the evolving luxury resale market in South Africa.

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