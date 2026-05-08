WATCH | A closer look at SA’s glittering luxury goods market

South Africa’s secondary luxury goods market is gaining momentum as consumers increasingly turn to pre-owned high-end items for value, exclusivity and investment potential. The resale segment is seeing strong growth, outpacing the broader luxury retail market, as limited supply at flagship boutiques and rising demand for immediacy reshape buying habits. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza took a closer look at the evolving luxury resale market in South Africa.
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