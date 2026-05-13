WATCH | Households, businesses feel bite of unprecedented fuel price hikes

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The Eastern Cape is bracing up for significant financial strain ahead of the country’s highest-ever recorded fuel price hike.. Picture ALAN EASON

Economic activity moderated in April as rising fuel prices weighed on households and businesses, with transaction volumes declining across several payment streams, according to the latest PayInc Economic Index. Business Day TV spoke to Elize Kruger, an independent economist, about what the data reveals about consumer pressure, business conditions and the broader economic outlook.