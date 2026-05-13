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WATCH | Households, businesses feel bite of unprecedented fuel price hikes

Business Day TV spoke with independent economist Elize Kruger

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Business Day TV

The Eastern Cape is bracing up for significant financial strain ahead of the country’s highest-ever recorded fuel price hike.. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Economic activity moderated in April as rising fuel prices weighed on households and businesses, with transaction volumes declining across several payment streams, according to the latest PayInc Economic Index. Business Day TV spoke to Elize Kruger, an independent economist, about what the data reveals about consumer pressure, business conditions and the broader economic outlook.

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