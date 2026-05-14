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WATCH | SA’s economy still highly concentrated despite some easing

Business Day TV speaks to James Hodge, chief economist at the Competition Commission

South Africa’s economy remains highly concentrated, with many sectors still dominated by a small number of large firms, according to the Competition Commission’s latest Economy Concentration Tracker report.

Business Day TV spoke to James Hodge, chief economist at the commission, about the findings, the challenges facing smaller businesses, and what persistent concentration means for growth, competitiveness and job creation.

economy

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