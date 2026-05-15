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WATCH | African banks face ‘scale imperative’

Business Day TV speaks with James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Group

Business Business

Business Day TV

As African economies become more interconnected through trade, infrastructure development and the energy transition, banks are under growing pressure to expand beyond their home markets or risk falling behind. Industry leaders say achieving scale is no longer just about growth, but about survival in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven financial landscape.

On the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum, Business Day TV caught up with James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Group, to unpack these trends, Equity’s regional expansion strategy and how AI and fintech are transforming banking resilience.

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