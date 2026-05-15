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WATCH | SA artists’ royalties in focus as Spotify success grows

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

South African artists are benefiting from growing success on global streaming platforms, with Spotify generating more than R500m in revenue for local musicians in 2025. The rise reflects increasing international demand for South African music as streaming continues to reshape the music industry. Debates around artist compensation and royalty structures remain in focus. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza discusses this in more detail.

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