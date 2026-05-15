WATCH | SA’s role in Africa’s growth story

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As global trade tensions intensify and geopolitical fragmentation reshapes the international economic landscape, African economies are increasingly being challenged to strengthen regional co-operation and build greater resilience from within. At the centre of those conversations is South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised economy, and the role it can play in driving investment, trade and integration across Africa.

But with ongoing concerns around infrastructure constraints, energy security and policy uncertainty, questions remain over whether the country is moving quickly enough to maintain its competitive edge. Business Day TV unpacked this with former Business Unity South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia.