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WATCH | Political Week Ahead: Ramaphosa and section 89 impeachment process

Business Day TV speaks to Tara Roos, political correspondent at Business Day

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has outlined the next step in parliament’s handling of the section 89 impeachment process linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala farm theft saga. A 31-member impeachment committee, made up of representatives from all 16 political parties in the National Assembly, is set to be established as parties prepare to submit names for consideration by the May 22 deadline. Business Day’s political correspondent Tara Roos discusses the details.

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