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WATCH | Attracting investment into Africa

Business Day TV chats to Claudia Da Conceicao of the International Finance Corporation

Business Business

Business Day TV

African leaders have called for a shift towards building businesses of scale, arguing that the challenge is not a shortage of capital but unlocking and deploying it effectively.

Business Day TV caught up with Claudia Da Conceicao, regional director for Southern Africa at the International Finance Corporation, on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, about the role of development finance institutions in driving growth across the continent. Also discussed was the push for shared ownership and reduced reliance on external capital.

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