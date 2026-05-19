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WATCH: Powering Africa’s growth story with capital

Business Day TV speaks to Terence Sibiya, group managing executive at Nedbank

Business Business

Business Day TV

Mobilising capital for Africa’s growth will require stronger collaboration between institutional investors and the private sector. Business Day TV spoke to Terence Sibiya, group managing executive at Nedbank, at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, about how co-ordinated efforts can help unlock funding for long-term development.

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