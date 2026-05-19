Mobilising capital for Africa’s growth will require stronger collaboration between institutional investors and the private sector. Business Day TV spoke to Terence Sibiya, group managing executive at Nedbank, at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, about how co-ordinated efforts can help unlock funding for long-term development.
WATCH: Powering Africa’s growth story with capital
Business Day TV speaks to Terence Sibiya, group managing executive at Nedbank
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