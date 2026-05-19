WATCH | SA’s deepening water crisis

South Africa’s growing water crisis is placing renewed focus on infrastructure resilience and long-term water security, as ageing systems, failing municipalities and polluted waterways continue to strain supply across the country.
To unpack the broader challenges and what’s needed to secure South Africa’s water future, Business Day TV spoke to Mpho Ramphao, MD for water at Zutari.
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