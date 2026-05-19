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WATCH | SA’s deepening water crisis

Business Day TV spoke to Mpho Ramphao, MD for water at Zutari

Business Business

Business Day TV

Khensani Hospital in Giyani, Limpopo, during a water and power outage. File photo. (GiyaniView)

South Africa’s growing water crisis is placing renewed focus on infrastructure resilience and long-term water security, as ageing systems, failing municipalities and polluted waterways continue to strain supply across the country.

To unpack the broader challenges and what’s needed to secure South Africa’s water future, Business Day TV spoke to Mpho Ramphao, MD for water at Zutari.

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