Pick n Pay is reshaping its business after selling a stake in Boxer to help fund its turnaround as it pushes ahead with broader restructuring. Business Day TV spoke to Stephen Erasmus, investment analyst at Anchor Capital, about the stake sale, the group’s turnaround strategy and what it means for the investment case for the retailer.
WATCH|Pick n Pay sells Boxer stake to fund turnaround
Business Day TV spoke with Stephen Erasmus from Anchor Capital
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