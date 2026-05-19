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WATCH|Pick n Pay sells Boxer stake to fund turnaround

Business Day TV spoke with Stephen Erasmus from Anchor Capital

The Pick n Pay at Durban's Musgrave Centre was closed after a worker tested positive for Covid-19
The Pick n Pay at Durban's Musgrave Centre was closed after a worker tested positive for Covid-19 (Suthentira Govender )

Pick n Pay is reshaping its business after selling a stake in Boxer to help fund its turnaround as it pushes ahead with broader restructuring. Business Day TV spoke to Stephen Erasmus, investment analyst at Anchor Capital, about the stake sale, the group’s turnaround strategy and what it means for the investment case for the retailer.

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