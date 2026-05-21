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WATCH | Oceana holds dividend steady amid mixed performance

Business Day TV spoke to Neville Brink, CEO of Oceana Group

Oceana CEO Neville Brink. Picture: SUPPLIED
Oceana CEO Neville Brink. Picture: SUPPLIED

Oceana has maintained its interim dividend at 110c per share amid mixed trading conditions across parts of the business. The fishing group posted a near 8% rise in HEPS as stronger Lucky Star and wild caught seafood performance helped offset pressure in its fishmeal and fish oil businesses. Business Day TV spoke to Oceana Group CEO Neville Brink about the group’s latest results and the outlook for the second half of the year.

Business Day

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