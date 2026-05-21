WATCH | R300m fund aims to link retiring owners to SA entrepreneurs

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ASI Financial Services has launched a R300m entrepreneurship‑through‑acquisition fund — also known as a search fund — in a bid to address South Africa’s growing business succession gap by connecting retiring owners with new entrepreneurs. Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Govender, CEO of ASI Financial Services, about how the model works, its role in transferring business ownership and what it could mean for SME continuity and growth.