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WATCH: AI chip boom threatens smartphone price hikes in SA

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

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Business Day TV

Nvidia has risen to become the world’s most valuable company as its chips have become central to the development of AI. (Nvidia)

South African smartphone retailers are warning of potential price hikes as the global AI boom places growing pressure on microchip supplies. Rapid expansion in AI data centres has tightened the availability of key memory chips used in smartphones, raising costs across the electronics manufacturing sector. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks how the AI chip race could impact consumers and the broader tech market.

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